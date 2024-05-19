Social Dist...err...Scottie Scheffler - Prison Bound: Scheffler was detained at 6:20 a.m. outside the course and booked into Metro Corrections at 7:28 a.m. on charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, according to his arrest citation and jail records.
When all that unfolded, my thought was: watch Scottie go out and murder the golf course, distractions be damned. And he pretty much did. He may not get all the way home to the big trophy, but it's shaping up to be a hell of a tournament.
It would have been easy to loop Tiger into this, but also easy enough to use snark reduction and keep him out of it.
posted by beaverboard at 04:25 PM on May 17, 2024