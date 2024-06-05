May 03, 2024

Lakes Fire Coach Darvin Ham After 2 Seasons: Darvin Ham has been fired as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after going .574 in two seasons and winning the NBA's first In-Season Tournament in December. Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis played the most together this year since they became teammates in 2018, but the first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets cost Ham his job.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:45 PM - 2 comments
LeBron turns 40 next season and there's still talk about where he'll go to lead a team to a title. By that age Michael Jordan was going through the motions playing on a bad Washington Wizards team and taking on a sixth man role because his body couldn't handle a full regular season.
posted by rcade at 11:12 AM on May 04, 2024
I remember when Red Auerbach made Bill Russell the player-coach of the Celtics, saying that there was no other coach Russell would be able to play for.
I wonder if that should have happened to LeBron at some point. I don't know how someone coaches a team with a towering force and presence like LeBron.
posted by beaverboard at 12:17 AM on May 04, 2024