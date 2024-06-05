May 03, 2024

Lakes Fire Coach Darvin Ham After 2 Seasons: Darvin Ham has been fired as coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after going .574 in two seasons and winning the NBA's first In-Season Tournament in December. Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis played the most together this year since they became teammates in 2018, but the first-round exit to the Denver Nuggets cost Ham his job.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:45 PM - 2 comments