Iowa is not just Caitlin Clark: Clark was held to "just" 21 points, but her teammates stood up strong to outlast UConn in their exciting Final Four matchup. And South Carolina completely smothered NC State in their Final Four matchup. The championship game is set for 3:00 PM EDT tomorrow.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 09:52 AM - 1 comment
When they showed photos of the UConn players who were out with season ending injuries, I thought "if this squad was at full strength, I could definitely see them winning the title".
A deep UConn rotation going against the deep SC team would be a coaching gem to watch.
posted by beaverboard at 02:14 PM on April 06, 2024