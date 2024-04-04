April 01, 2024

Iowa Advances Past LSU to Final Four: Caitlin Clark had 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to lead Iowa past defending champ LSU and advance to the Final Four. She tied a tournament record with nine three pointers in the game, moved ahead of Diana Taurasi for most tournament three pointers in a career and broke Taylor Robertson's record for most career three pointers in Division I.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:59 PM - 4 comments