April 01, 2024

Iowa Advances Past LSU to Final Four: Caitlin Clark had 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds to lead Iowa past defending champ LSU and advance to the Final Four. She tied a tournament record with nine three pointers in the game, moved ahead of Diana Taurasi for most tournament three pointers in a career and broke Taylor Robertson's record for most career three pointers in Division I.
And Angel was playing at less than 100% on the bum ankle.
Clark's threes were ungodly, but her passing, hoops IQ and floor vision were what got my attention.
Also, the LSU offensive rebounding. The Tiger bigs were unreal on the glass.
If Caitlin and Angel came back for one more year, the stature of the women's game and the NIL money would go off the charts. Bueckers is coming back and JuJu is only a freshman.
I wouldn't leave for WNBA rookie pay, endorsements or not. That's bus money now.
Can't believe the historic Iowa-LSU game was played in Albany, of all places. That's like Wilt's 100 point game taking place in Hershey PA. (Yes, I think Albany is a weird place.)
That was a really entertaining game, and there were so many talented players on the floor. And there's still the entire Final Four to go!
One hell of a game.
My sister isn't a sports fan at all, but her g'kids and daughter/SiL are huge fans. I was up visiting for Easter, we all watched the game last night. Sis was on the edge of her seat the entire game (we all were), tons of questions, the biggest: "When's the next game?!?"
That was amazeballs.
I'm still a human': LSU's Angel Reese reflects on challenges, critics after season-ending loss
Angel ended the game with 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists, three blocks, and two steals before fouling out of the game.
