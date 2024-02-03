February 28, 2024

Max Strus Sinks Mavericks with 59-Foot Buzzer Beater: After the Dallas Mavericks went ahead by 2 with 2.6 seconds left, Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers scored a 59-foot three-pointer to win the game Tuesday night. It's the second longest buzzer beater to win an NBA game in the three point era.

