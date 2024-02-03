Max Strus Sinks Mavericks with 59-Foot Buzzer Beater: After the Dallas Mavericks went ahead by 2 with 2.6 seconds left, Max Strus of the Cleveland Cavaliers scored a 59-foot three-pointer to win the game Tuesday night. It's the second longest buzzer beater to win an NBA game in the three point era.
posted by rcade to basketball at 12:31 AM - 3 comments
Mavs play-by-play announcer Mark Followill described the game-winning shot as "back-breaking, heart-breaking, soul-breaking", which might be a little over the top for a game played in late-February, but it was certainly gutting to watch. Strus just hit peak Steph Curry beast mode in the fourth and nailed four straight threes in around (less than?) a minute, fueling CLE's late push. When I saw him launch the half-courter there was a bit of a sense of "ah, fuck, this is going in, isn't it?".
Big bummer, for sure, but the season presses on. Gotta take care of Toronto tonight and see if we can somehow pull off a win at Boston to salvage a .500 record on this mini road-trip out East.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:27 AM on February 28, 2024
That was a crusher but I keep watching the replays because it was also, in point of fact, objectively awesome. The last 5 minutes of the game are worth seeing again.
posted by rcade at 12:14 PM on March 01, 2024
Why is Cleveland good right now? Did Lebron come back in disguise or something?
posted by NoMich at 08:30 AM on February 28, 2024