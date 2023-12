DK Metcalf: a man dedicated to the his craft of trash talking: Trash talking is slowly decreasing in the NFL. Whether fans, players and coaches like it or not, the league is cracking down on taunting, as they want their participants to set a good example for the younger audience.



There are undoubtedly ways to get around the flags and fines, but DK Metcalf has found the perfect loophole: sign language.

