PAC-12 Refs Give USC Extra Second Quarter Play After Halftime: After USC and Cal left the field at halftime today, the PAC-12 refs decided that one second was left in the half. Instead of calling them back out, they gave USC an extra play before beginning the third quarter. USC kicker Denis Lynch, who had gotten to practice the exact kick he would attempt, missed anyway.

