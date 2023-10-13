Rangers Sweep Orioles, Advance to ALCS: The Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles in three games after doing the same to the Tampa Bay Rays in two. Next up the Minnesota Twins or the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers are bombing opposing pitchers for 6.4 runs a game in the postseason and got two great starts out of Nathan Eovaldi when no one expected much from their pitching.
That's a great toss, like he's got fatigue from being so great.
There is a nice shot from the section where that ball landed.
posted by rcade at 06:34 PM on October 11, 2023
A snippet about Evo's performance last night from Jamey Newberg's column in D Magazine today:Max Scherzer and Jon Gray threw simulated games today and both could rejoin the squad (in some capacity) for the ALCS.
Bombi's homer reaction sums up the vibes pretty well.
posted by Ufez Jones at 06:25 PM on October 11, 2023