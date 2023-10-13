October 11, 2023

Rangers Sweep Orioles, Advance to ALCS: The Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles in three games after doing the same to the Tampa Bay Rays in two. Next up the Minnesota Twins or the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers are bombing opposing pitchers for 6.4 runs a game in the postseason and got two great starts out of Nathan Eovaldi when no one expected much from their pitching.

posted by rcade to baseball at 05:24 PM - 2 comments