October 11, 2023

Rangers Sweep Orioles, Advance to ALCS: The Texas Rangers swept the Baltimore Orioles in three games after doing the same to the Tampa Bay Rays in two. Next up the Minnesota Twins or the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Rangers are bombing opposing pitchers for 6.4 runs a game in the postseason and got two great starts out of Nathan Eovaldi when no one expected much from their pitching.

A snippet about Evo's performance last night from Jamey Newberg's column in D Magazine today:

Through two innings, the Rangers had scored six runs. Eovaldi didn't throw his sixth ball until there were two outs in the third.

He didn't issue a walk, and he didn't go to three balls on a hitter until the seventh inning.

His 77.6 percent strike rate (76 strikes, 22 balls) was the highest in any MLB postseason start since Yankees lefty Andy Pettitte turned in an 80 percent performance in Game 2 of the 2001 World Series against the Diamondbacks. Pettitte lost that game, giving up four runs in seven innings. Eovaldi was never in any such danger.

Max Scherzer and Jon Gray threw simulated games today and both could rejoin the squad (in some capacity) for the ALCS.

Bombi's homer reaction sums up the vibes pretty well.

That's a great toss, like he's got fatigue from being so great.

There is a nice shot from the section where that ball landed.

