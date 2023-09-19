Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets coach after NHLPA investigation: Inquiries about the accusations were conducted by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association after former NHL player and TNT studio host Paul Bissonnette said Tuesday on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast that Babcock was demanding access to players’ phones so he could scroll through photos. The Blue Jackets pushed back and attempted to explain what happened by adding context with statements from Babcock and captain Boone Jenner, whose meeting with the coach was referenced by Bissonnette.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 05:16 PM - 2 comments
Hope you enjoy approximately 4,763 pictures of my dog laying on the couch.
posted by Ufez Jones at 07:40 PM on September 17, 2023
Babcock's agent is trying to get him an interview with the Royal Spanish Football Federation to replace Luis Rubiales.
Their sales pitch: Continuity matters.
posted by beaverboard at 06:44 PM on September 17, 2023