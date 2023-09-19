September 17, 2023

Mike Babcock resigns as Columbus Blue Jackets coach after NHLPA investigation: Inquiries about the accusations were conducted by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association after former NHL player and TNT studio host Paul Bissonnette said Tuesday on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast that Babcock was demanding access to players’ phones so he could scroll through photos. The Blue Jackets pushed back and attempted to explain what happened by adding context with statements from Babcock and captain Boone Jenner, whose meeting with the coach was referenced by Bissonnette.

posted by tommybiden to hockey at 05:16 PM - 2 comments