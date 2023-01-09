Play NFL Survivor on RunYourPool: Last year I finally succumbed to the lure of a Survivor Pool, where you pick one winner each week, can't pick that team again for the season and stay in the running until you lose. Use the link to enter the pool I joined. It's $10 per entry and you can buy multiple entries. This pool begins in week 2.
So, that's $10 per week that you play? Do you play every week?
posted by NoMich at 04:49 PM on August 31, 2023
$10 for the season per entry. You pick a winner every week for each entry until you lose.
Last season I just did one entry. This time I bought four, though I don't have any idea what to do with the extra three.
posted by rcade at 06:15 PM on August 31, 2023
Picking Tom Brady's Bucs knocked me out last year in week 7 (Panthers win).
Then I entered another pool for the knocked out and picking the Bucs knocked me out of that one in week 8 (Ravens win).
Gonna steer clear of Brady this year.
posted by rcade at 01:15 PM on August 31, 2023