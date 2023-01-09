August 31, 2023

Play NFL Survivor on RunYourPool: Last year I finally succumbed to the lure of a Survivor Pool, where you pick one winner each week, can't pick that team again for the season and stay in the running until you lose. Use the link to enter the pool I joined. It's $10 per entry and you can buy multiple entries. This pool begins in week 2.

posted by rcade to football at 01:06 PM - 3 comments