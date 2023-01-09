92,000 Fans Attend Women's Volleyball Match: The Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team has set a new attendance record for a women's sporting event at 92,003, breaking the record of 91,648 set in 2022 by a Champion's League match and the U.S. record of 90,185 in 1999 at the Women's World Cup Final between the US and China. All the Nebraska attendance was paid. "It's incredible. I don't have enough words to describe it," said Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson.
This was paid attendance too. Tickets for the doubleheader -- Wayne State beat Nebraska-Kearney in a Division II exhibition before the Huskers and Mavericks played -- were originally priced at $25 for adults and $5 for high school students and younger. But ticket prices reached as much as $400 on the secondary market.
posted by NoMich at 07:31 AM on September 01, 2023
This is so great, I had seen some photos of it, but want to see whatever pics are out there.
What a spectacle. Great for women's sports. And the sport and location make it even more unbelievable.
No doubt there are a few folks with Oklahoma or Oklahoma State ties (maybe Ufez) who would delight in Nebraska becoming known primarily as a volleyball school. Matt Rhule will be hard pressed to match this.
Nebraska fans answer back: The Sooners are a softball school. Coach Venables has to show otherwise and there hasn't been much evidence that he's up to the job.
I've rankled Hawkeye football fans in the past by referring to Iowa as a wrestling school. Now the wrestling program has to move over - it's Caitlin Clark's school as long as she's on the basketball team.
posted by beaverboard at 08:24 PM on August 31, 2023