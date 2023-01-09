August 31, 2023

92,000 Fans Attend Women's Volleyball Match: The Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team has set a new attendance record for a women's sporting event at 92,003, breaking the record of 91,648 set in 2022 by a Champion's League match and the U.S. record of 90,185 in 1999 at the Women's World Cup Final between the US and China. All the Nebraska attendance was paid. "It's incredible. I don't have enough words to describe it," said Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson.

posted by rcade to other at 10:51 AM - 2 comments