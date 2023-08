Gambler: Phil Mickelson Wagered Over $300 Million Dollars: Sports gambler Billy Walters has a new memoir out that describes his five-year betting partnership with Phil Mickelson and the staggering extent of the golfer's wagering. Walters claims that Mickelson bet $110,000 to win $100,000 over 1,100 times, bet $220,000 to win $200,000 over 850 times and averaged nine bets a day in one year.

posted by rcade to golf at 05:10 PM - 1 comment