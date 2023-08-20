August 19, 2023

Worst Thing That Ever Happened is Good for Women's Soccer, Says Nancy Armour: "For much of the game’s infancy – and, make no mistake, with the first World Cup not played until 1991, infancy still applies – the USWNT has been soccer’s equivalent of an eclipse blocking out the sun," writes USA Today columnist Nancy Armour. "It's one thing to aspire to greatness, and invest accordingly, and quite another to know it's within your reach. Countries that might have been reluctant to increase their spending or devote resources to a domestic professional league, feeling the World Cup or Olympics was going to end the same way, anyway, might reconsider when they know the USWNT is no longer keeping the keys to the trophy case."

