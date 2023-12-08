Harry Kane Agrees to Bayern Munich Move: England captain Harry Kane has agreed to a move from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in a transfer for $130 million. Kane, 30, will reportedly sign a four-year deal after passing a physical. It ends his 19-year association with Spurs.
Not sure how to feel about this as a Spurs fan. It's definitely time for a change, and maybe this will have a similar effect on their fortunes to the influx of capital from the Bale transfer. But Kane has been this team's leader and identity, not to mention the most dangerous scorer, for what seems like an eternity.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:47 PM on August 11, 2023