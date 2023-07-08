August 07, 2023

USWNT Makes Earliest World Cup Exit in Team History: The USWNT looked better in their round of 16 match than they had all tournament, but it wasn't enough to avoid a goalless draw and defeat on penalties that sent the favorites to win the whole thing home in disgrace. The U.S. goes home having scored only four goals in four games. Longtime stars Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have announced their retirements.

posted by rcade to soccer at 11:14 AM - 2 comments