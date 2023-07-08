USWNT Makes Earliest World Cup Exit in Team History: The USWNT looked better in their round of 16 match than they had all tournament, but it wasn't enough to avoid a goalless draw and defeat on penalties that sent the favorites to win the whole thing home in disgrace. The U.S. goes home having scored only four goals in four games. Longtime stars Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have announced their retirements.
The USWNT played in a very mediocre fashion the entire tournament. If you can't score, you can't win. I was surprised they made it out of their group. I sure hope they can get their act together before the next World Cup. Ok I have finished venting now. My sentimental favorite to win: Australia. Who I think will win: Japan.
posted by Law5section2 at 03:06 PM on August 07, 2023
The post giveth and the post taketh away.
posted by beaverboard at 12:58 PM on August 07, 2023