August 04, 2023

A Movie About Michael Jordan as NBA Owner Would Be Horror: Michael Jordan has sold his majority interest in the Charlotte Hornets, bringing to an end a disastrous 13-year reign as owner of the NBA franchise that included zero playoff series wins, no playoff trips the past seven seasons, selling second round picks for cash and being notoriously cheap. "He tried. He failed. The end," writes James Plowright of SI. "Overall, Jordan's tenure as an owner has been marked by poor decisions, failed coaching hires, underinvestment, disappointing draft picks, and unsuccessful free agency signings,"

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:47 PM - 0 comments