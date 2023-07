Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season: Garner, NC legend and Wolfpack icon likely to miss the 2023 NFL season with a leg injury. He was struck in the knee by another jet skier as he was sitting on his jet ski. No word if any Bojangles Hard Ice Tea was involved in the accident. Wait! Who? Yeah, the guy that made all of Hollywood's writers take to the picket lines because his storybook kick off return was something that writers were in no way allowed to ever write.

