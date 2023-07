Wayne Rooney: Lionel Messi 'Won't Find it Easy' in MLS: "It's huge, especially with what's going on in Saudi, for the MLS to attract Messi. He won't find it easy here. It sounds mad, but players who come in find it's a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there's a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch." -- Wayne Rooney

