Domingo German pitches a perfect game: It's only the fourth perfect game in New York Yankees history; German improbably joins David Cone, David Wells and Don Larsen in immortality. It's the first perfect game in MLB since 2012.
posted by werty to baseball at 12:18 AM - 1 comment
Nice! I wonder if this game is on-demand somewhere.
posted by rcade at 10:38 AM on June 29, 2023
