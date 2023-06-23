June 21, 2023

Bill Simmons Hates the Yankees AND the Royals: Sports podcaster-turned-Spotify muckety muck Bill Simmons is not happy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only delivered 12 podcast episodes during their $20 million deal with the streaming giant. Simmons called them "fucking grifters" on his own podcast and said he should talk about a Zoom call with Harry brainstorming ideas that did not go well. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story," he said.

posted by rcade to general at 05:42 PM - 3 comments

Bright guy whose sense of self importance is too inflated for the Fed to use as an index for the current US economy.

posted by beaverboard at 05:45 PM on June 21, 2023

Simmons is being an unprofessional fool. If I was higher on the Spotify corporate ladder I'd think him too much of a chump to be an executive at the company.

If they did so little it's probable they got far less than $20 million.

posted by rcade at 07:31 PM on June 21, 2023

The British Royal family have been grifting their own country and the nations of the former Empire/Commonwealth for nearly a thousand years.

What were you expecting?

posted by owlhouse at 09:02 PM on June 21, 2023

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.