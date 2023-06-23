Bill Simmons Hates the Yankees AND the Royals: Sports podcaster-turned-Spotify muckety muck Bill Simmons is not happy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only delivered 12 podcast episodes during their $20 million deal with the streaming giant. Simmons called them "fucking grifters" on his own podcast and said he should talk about a Zoom call with Harry brainstorming ideas that did not go well. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story," he said.
Simmons is being an unprofessional fool. If I was higher on the Spotify corporate ladder I'd think him too much of a chump to be an executive at the company.
If they did so little it's probable they got far less than $20 million.
posted by rcade at 07:31 PM on June 21, 2023
The British Royal family have been grifting their own country and the nations of the former Empire/Commonwealth for nearly a thousand years.
What were you expecting?
posted by owlhouse at 09:02 PM on June 21, 2023
Bright guy whose sense of self importance is too inflated for the Fed to use as an index for the current US economy.
posted by beaverboard at 05:45 PM on June 21, 2023