June 21, 2023

Bill Simmons Hates the Yankees AND the Royals: Sports podcaster-turned-Spotify muckety muck Bill Simmons is not happy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle only delivered 12 podcast episodes during their $20 million deal with the streaming giant. Simmons called them "fucking grifters" on his own podcast and said he should talk about a Zoom call with Harry brainstorming ideas that did not go well. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story," he said.

posted by rcade to general at 05:42 PM - 3 comments