Canadian Golf Meets Canadian Football: When Nick Taylor sank a 72-foot putt to become the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open in 67 years, raucous celebrations broke out and his fellow Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin ran up spraying champagne on the winner. Security thought he was an interloper and decleated him (angle 1, angle 2, angle 3). Hadwin's wife said later he was "still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled."

