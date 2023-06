Inter Miami Now Outranks All NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS Teams on Social Media: Inter Miami had 1 million followers on Instagram before the news of Lionel Messi's signing. It now has 7.8 million -- more than the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees or any other team in the MLB, MLS, NFL or NHL. Only the NBA has a team with a larger following, where the Los Angeles Lakers have 22.8 million.

