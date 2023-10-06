June 09, 2023

Bryson DeChambeau Tells 9/11 Families It's Time for 'Forgiveness': After taking $125 million from the government of Saudi Arabia to leave the PGA Tour and join LIV Golf, Bryson DeChambeau was asked on CNN about 9/11 families objecting to LIV because of recently revealed Saudi links to the attacks. DeChambeau suggested there needs to be "forgiveness." He said, "I don't know exactly what [the 9/11 families] are feeling, I can't ever know. But I have a huge amount of respect for their position and what they believe, nor do I want anything like that to ever occur again. I think as we move forward from that we've got to look towards a pathway to peace, especially in forgiveness, especially if we're trying to mend the world and make it a better place. I think this is what they're trying to accomplish, what LIV is trying to accomplish, the PIF is trying to accomplish, what we're all trying to accomplish is a better world for everybody." Money well spent, MBS.

posted by rcade to golf at 10:38 AM - 1 comment