June 07, 2023

Lionel Messi is Coming to Major League Soccer: In a move so monumental to the league that he'll get a cut of Apple+ subscriptions, Lionel Messi announced that he's signing with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. He'll join sometime after July 5. His deal is less than the $400 million offered by Saudi Arabia but reportedly over $100 million and includes an option to become a co-owner of the club.

posted by rcade to soccer at 08:45 PM - 2 comments