Lionel Messi is Coming to Major League Soccer: In a move so monumental to the league that he'll get a cut of Apple+ subscriptions, Lionel Messi announced that he's signing with Inter Miami of Major League Soccer. He'll join sometime after July 5. His deal is less than the $400 million offered by Saudi Arabia but reportedly over $100 million and includes an option to become a co-owner of the club.
I believe he gets about EUR 150 million a year from Saudi Arabia as their "tourism ambassador", so he's not as clean as you may think.
posted by owlhouse at 11:43 PM on June 07, 2023
Tough week for the Saudis. Not everyone is taking the blood money.
posted by beaverboard at 10:31 PM on June 07, 2023