Jacob deGrom Needs Tommy John Surgery: Six starts into his five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers, Jacob deGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery on his UCL and be out all of this season and most of next. The Rangers are leading the AL West at 40-20 and were hoping to get him back for the playoffs. "The man is the best pitcher on the planet when he's healthy, but there's one little problem. He's never healthy," writes Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:06 AM - 0 comments