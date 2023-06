The Newest Running Guru is Slow AF and Proud of It: In 2018, Martinus Evans was on mile 16 of the New York City Marathon when someone yelled, "You're slow as fuck, buddy. Go home!" A year later, the 300-pound runner ran the marathon wearing a T-shirt of a smiling turtle that read "SLOW AF". Thus began the Slow AF Run Club, which now has 10,000 members. "I want everyone to know that they can run in the body they have right now," he said.

