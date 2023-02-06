Denver Has a Height Advantage Over Miami: When the NBA Finals tip off tonight, the Miami Heat will hear Denver Nuggets public address announcer Kyle Speller deliver an ominous message to the arena: "All visitors to the Mile High City be warned. High levels of exertion at this altitude may cause hypoxia with symptoms of fatigue, difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate, headaches and confusion." Kevin Garnett shared his reaction to hearing that in his career: "You're like in the layup line, did you hear that shit? Yo, hold on. Whoa! Whoa!"
posted by rcade to basketball at 04:19 PM - 1 comment
I've been thinking about this. I also want to see what happens to Denver when they get to Miami and the wall of heavy air.
You know that if Red Auerbach were in charge of the Heat, he'd have the A/C mysteriously go kaput in the Kaseya Center.
Miami may have a slight advantage due to the 2-2-1-1-1 series format. If the Heat can split the first 4 games, there will be a good bit of travel, and the Heat have logged more air miles in the playoffs than the Nuggets have. The schlepping could wear on Denver.
I'd like to see Spoelstra use his roster in wizardly fashion to avoid altitude fatigue and if Denver comes out rusty after a long layoff, Miami might be able to steal Game 1 on the road.
Man, I wish I could get the Joker a Kelly Olynyk fright wig. I can't believe he's still rocking the Eric Montross / Greg Ostertag look.
posted by beaverboard at 07:08 PM on June 01, 2023