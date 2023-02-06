June 01, 2023

Denver Has a Height Advantage Over Miami: When the NBA Finals tip off tonight, the Miami Heat will hear Denver Nuggets public address announcer Kyle Speller deliver an ominous message to the arena: "All visitors to the Mile High City be warned. High levels of exertion at this altitude may cause hypoxia with symptoms of fatigue, difficulty breathing, rapid heart rate, headaches and confusion." Kevin Garnett shared his reaction to hearing that in his career: "You're like in the layup line, did you hear that shit? Yo, hold on. Whoa! Whoa!"

posted by rcade to basketball at 04:19 PM - 1 comment