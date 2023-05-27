May 26, 2023

Luton Town is a Better Story Than Wrexham: Nine years ago Luton Town was in the sixth tier of English football. If they beat Coventry City on Saturday, they'll be in the Premier League. "We've come a long way from a training ground with dog walkers cutting across our pitches and getting changed in portable cabins," said midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, who has been with the club all the way up from the National League to League 2 to League 1 to the Championship.

posted by rcade to soccer at 02:22 PM - 4 comments