Carmelo Anthony Retires from Basketball: Carmelo Anthony has announced his retirement from the NBA, which he leaves after 19 seasons as a 10-time All Star and the ninth-highest scorer of all time with 28,289 points. He also won a national championship at Syracuse, but never an NBA title, an achievement that would have been the capstone of a Hall of Fame career.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:03 PM - 1 comment
Never enjoyed watching that guy as an NBA pro. Dumbed the game with all those me me dribble down iso touches.
He wants his Knicks jersey retired. I'd tell Dolan to retire #7 in honor of Kenny "Sky" Walker and see what happens.
posted by beaverboard at 11:20 PM on May 23, 2023