The San Antonio Spurs win the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery: The Spurs have landed the #1 slot and will presumably draft potentially generational big man Victor Wembanyama. They will be followed by Charlotte (2), Portland (3), and Houston (4). In a lottery that saw little movement, the Detroit Pistons are the lone losers, dropping from a three-way tie for the top odds to fifth.
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 08:39 PM - 3 comments
I had an idea the Spurs would luck out again. Robinson, Duncan, and now this guy.
Rick Pitino must be sticking pins in a homemade Popovich doll right now.
Pitino was utterly sure he was preordained to have Duncan in Boston and was banking on it when he left Kentucky.
posted by beaverboard at 09:05 PM on May 16, 2023
Gary Bettman has it in for the NHL Original 6* so badly that he even rigged the NBA lottery against Detroit.
*does not apply to Chicago
posted by NoMich at 09:55 PM on May 16, 2023
This admittedly makes me bristle a bit as a Mavs fan, but it's a fantastic landing spot for Wemby.
posted by Ufez Jones at 08:41 PM on May 16, 2023