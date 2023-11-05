May 10, 2023

The Night the Fan Fought Tie Domi: In 2001, a Philly fan flew through the penalty box glass and fought Tie Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The fan filed a $50,000 lawsuit against Domi, the Maple Leafs, linesman Kevin Collins, First Union Center and the company that owns the Flyers. Domi told the rest of the story on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast and it's five minutes you won't want back.

posted by rcade to hockey at 05:25 PM - 1 comment