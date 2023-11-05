The Night the Fan Fought Tie Domi: In 2001, a Philly fan flew through the penalty box glass and fought Tie Domi of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The fan filed a $50,000 lawsuit against Domi, the Maple Leafs, linesman Kevin Collins, First Union Center and the company that owns the Flyers. Domi told the rest of the story on the Spittin' Chiclets podcast and it's five minutes you won't want back.
You had me at hello with the title of this post.
It's like "Snakes On A Plane".
And it happened in Philly.
I've grown fond of Domi in his retirement. Never thought that would happen.
But the other guy was a major dick. Undeserving of anything good that came his way.
What I don't get, which maybe tahoe can explain, is why Domi let a 50K complaint spiral into six figure legal fees for his defense.
Why didn't they try to settle Falcone for short money early on?
Why did corporate attorneys for Comcast et al. let multiple rounds of appeals proceed?
posted by beaverboard at 09:54 PM on May 10, 2023