May 09, 2023

Joe Kapp, former quarterback and head coach, dies at 85: Football's most interesting man, Joe Kapp, the only QB to lead a team to the Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl has died after a *15 year* battle with Alzheimers. (more inside)

posted by NoMich to football at 09:32 AM - 1 comment

Some of the man's highlights include:

posted by NoMich at 09:34 AM on May 09, 2023

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.