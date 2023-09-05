Joe Kapp, former quarterback and head coach, dies at 85: Football's most interesting man, Joe Kapp, the only QB to lead a team to the Rose Bowl, Grey Cup, and Super Bowl has died after a *15 year* battle with Alzheimers. (more inside)
posted by NoMich to football at 09:32 AM - 1 comment
Some of the man's highlights include:
posted by NoMich at 09:34 AM on May 09, 2023
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2023 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
Some of the man's highlights include:
posted by NoMich at 09:34 AM on May 09, 2023