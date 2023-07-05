May 06, 2023

That's Not the Name of the Negro League Museum: In a pregame segment Friday in Kansas City, longtime Oakland A's play-by-play man Glen Kuiper wanted to tell people about his great visit to the Negro League Baseball Museum in the city. But he called it something else entirely. He's apologized and been suspended. Museum president Bob Kendrick had this reaction: "I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!"

