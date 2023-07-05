May 06, 2023

That's Not the Name of the Negro League Museum: In a pregame segment Friday in Kansas City, longtime Oakland A's play-by-play man Glen Kuiper wanted to tell people about his great visit to the Negro League Baseball Museum in the city. But he called it something else entirely. He's apologized and been suspended. Museum president Bob Kendrick had this reaction: "I welcomed Glen to the NLBM yesterday and know he was genuinely excited to be here. The word is painful and has no place in our society. And while I don't pretend to know Glen's heart I do know that my heart is one of forgiveness. I hope all of you will find it in yourselves to do the same!"
Social media is full of hot sports opinions certain that he meant it.
I don't know anything about Kuiper outside of the booth, but I'm having trouble reconciling the idea that someone could visit that museum and be glowing about the experience while also being the kind of person who drops N bombs.
The A's should investigate whether he uses inflammatory racial language in off-air conversations and other communications. If he doesn't, let him off the hook. If he does, give him the hook.
posted by rcade at 10:00 AM on May 07, 2023