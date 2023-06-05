May 05, 2023

Sports Illustrated Scribe John Underwood Dies: John Underwood, one of the last sportswriters from the golden age of Sports Illustrated, has died at age 88. Underwood wrote for SI from 1961 to 1985 alongside Frank Deford, Dan Jenkins and other notables. He cowrote autobiographies with Ted Williams, Bear Bryant and Alvin Dark and a father-son memoir by Archie and Peyton Manning. Underwood also wrote his own books about injuries and violence in football (The Death of an American Game, 1979) and the pernicious effect TV and big money were having on sports (Spoiled Sport, 1984). "Many felt he had lost his love for the games long ago," wrote Michael MacCambridge of Underwood's departure from the magazine.

