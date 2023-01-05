May 01, 2023

NBA Playoff Pickem: Warriors vs. Lakers: The final semifinal playoff series is the Los Angeles Lakers vs. the Golden State Warriors and can now be prognosticated in the NBA Playoff Pickem. The leader after the first round is JJzucal with 85 points. Howard_T and Rumple are in second with 69. Make your pick.

posted by rcade to basketball at 12:41 PM - 2 comments