Heart-Warming Moment Becomes Stomach-Turning Forfeit: "May couldn't help himself. He knew Kade West wasn’t officially on the team, but, at that moment, no one on the team was more important. May looked down to the praying figure. He motioned to the court. It was a gesture he knew West would understand. 'Get in there, Kade.'"
posted by rcade to basketball at 08:45 AM - 1 comment
I wanted to call this a "real-life Rudy" in the headline but then I remembered Rudy is real life.
posted by rcade at 08:46 AM on April 24, 2023