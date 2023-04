Phil Jackson Yells at Cloud: Former NBA coach Phil Jackson said he stopped watching games when players wore slogans such as "Justice" and "Black Lives Matter" in 2020. In the past he's complained about rap music, Phoenix wearing "Los Suns" jerseys, players wearing clothes he called "prison garb" and LeBron James calling his business partners a "posse."

