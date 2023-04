Does St. Louis City Know It's an Expansion Team?: Expansion club St. Louis City has begun in Major League Soccer with 18 points in its first eight games and sits atop the table in the Western Conference. The team is scoring 2.5 goals a game. "We haven't just opened up checkbooks and signed five $12 million players,” said manager Bradley Carnell. "I feel we've got a pretty good roster together without going into the market deeply."

posted by rcade to soccer at 10:33 AM - 0 comments