April 20, 2023

Colin Cowherd Wants Sacramento's Beam Investigated: Sports radio host Colin Cowherd called the Sacramento Kings' beam "an egregious waste of energy" and urged California Gov. Gavin Newsom to investigate. The skyward lasers lit after victories only use as much wattage as a single run of a dishwasher. Overall the beam represents just 0.014% of the energy consumed by the Golden 1 Center arena, which is powered entirely by solar. The beaming Kings are two lightings from advancing over the Golden State Warriors.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:45 AM - 2 comments