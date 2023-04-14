April 14, 2023

Zion Williamson's Health and Future Remain a Mystery: Zion Williamson participated in pregame warmups for the New Orleans Pelicans and did a windmill dunk but did not appear in the play-in game Wednesday, where the Pelicans season ended in a 123-118 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson said he's physically fine but "now it's just a matter of when I feel like Zion. ... I don't feel like there are any specific benchmarks for being Zion -- it's just a matter of when I feel like myself. If it's in God's plan for me to be who I feel like I should be, then it's in his plan. If not, I'll live with it."

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:49 AM - 3 comments