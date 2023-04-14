Zion Williamson's Health and Future Remain a Mystery: Zion Williamson participated in pregame warmups for the New Orleans Pelicans and did a windmill dunk but did not appear in the play-in game Wednesday, where the Pelicans season ended in a 123-118 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williamson said he's physically fine but "now it's just a matter of when I feel like Zion. ... I don't feel like there are any specific benchmarks for being Zion -- it's just a matter of when I feel like myself. If it's in God's plan for me to be who I feel like I should be, then it's in his plan. If not, I'll live with it."
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:49 AM - 3 comments
What folks on the Pelicans are saying about Zion is similar to what Ravens people have been saying about Lamar Jackson.
posted by beaverboard at 12:21 PM on April 14, 2023
It just sounds like him expressing doubts about his mental readiness to return to the court at 100%. Re-injuring fears? Anxiety/depression? Maybe both?
posted by NoMich at 01:03 PM on April 14, 2023
I can't tell what's going on here. Is Zion not willing to come back because of reinjury fears or is the team not letting him back yet? If he was hoping these comments would be reassuring he's achieved the opposite.
posted by rcade at 11:54 AM on April 14, 2023