Tampa Bay Rays Move to 12-0: The Tampa Bay Rays have opened the season with 12 straight wins and play the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Eastern today for a chance to extend it to 13. Only three teams have managed that feat: the 1982 Atlanta Braves, 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1884 St. Louis Maroons.
Red Sox did their part.
posted by beaverboard at 07:11 PM on April 13, 2023
I remember the 87 Brewers. Well before the internet.
I changed the wake up station on our clock radio so I could find out the scores from the previous night's late games, contrary to the preferences of my then fiance.
The Brewers kept winning. When you're young and in love, it probably sends a positive message if the first thing you say in the morning is "wow".
Once the Brewers lost, she changed the radio back to whatever she had it tuned to before I moved in. Light morning jokes and classic pop.
posted by beaverboard at 08:58 AM on April 13, 2023