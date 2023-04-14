April 13, 2023

Tampa Bay Rays Move to 12-0: The Tampa Bay Rays have opened the season with 12 straight wins and play the Boston Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. Eastern today for a chance to extend it to 13. Only three teams have managed that feat: the 1982 Atlanta Braves, 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1884 St. Louis Maroons.

posted by rcade to baseball at 07:22 AM - 2 comments