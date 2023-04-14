The $1 Million Shot, 30 Years Later: On April 14, 1993, 23-year-old office supply salesperson Don Calhoun made a three quarters of the court basketball shot to win $1 million at a Chicago Bulls game. It was actually a $50,000-a-year shot that only stopped paying in 2013 -- and was almost a no-dollar shot because the insurer wanted to declare him ineligible. ESPN has the full story with lots of poignant details.
posted by rcade to basketball at 02:17 PM - 5 comments
Great story, thanks for posting it, rcade.
posted by tommybiden at 05:27 PM on April 12, 2023
I was living in Illinois at the time, but I only remember the public outcry about the dude possibly not getting his million bucks.
posted by NoMich at 06:31 PM on April 12, 2023
It was worth a million bucks to read the story. Thanks for sharing, rcade.
posted by Howard_T at 09:30 PM on April 12, 2023
I remember this when it happened. Funny how much my perception of $50,000 a year changed between 1993 and 2013.
posted by rcade at 11:51 PM on April 12, 2023
I am not sure if I have heard about this shot before or not, but that is a really delightful story.
posted by bender at 05:09 PM on April 11, 2023