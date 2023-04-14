April 11, 2023

The $1 Million Shot, 30 Years Later: On April 14, 1993, 23-year-old office supply salesperson Don Calhoun made a three quarters of the court basketball shot to win $1 million at a Chicago Bulls game. It was actually a $50,000-a-year shot that only stopped paying in 2013 -- and was almost a no-dollar shot because the insurer wanted to declare him ineligible. ESPN has the full story with lots of poignant details.

posted by rcade to basketball at 02:17 PM - 5 comments