April 07, 2023

Mike Gundy: College Football Needs Contracts for Players: Longtime Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy has a proposal to tame the wild west era of players hitting the transfer portal in big numbers to chase larger NIL dollars. He wants schools to sign players for one- to four-year contracts that bind both sides for that duration. Over that span no scholarship could be dropped and no athlete could leave without the coach's approval. "The portal’s so crazy now, it’s hard to really get your arms around it," he said.

posted by rcade to football at 10:44 AM - 0 comments