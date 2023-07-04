April 05, 2023

Some NHL Players Won't Participate in Pride Nights: NHL teams are altering plans for how they'll celebrate Pride Night after a small number of players are refusing to wear warmup jerseys created to recognize the LGBTQ+ community. Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly, who has marched in Toronto pride parades with team execs, said "actions speak louder than words. And especially speak louder than attire."

posted by rcade to hockey at 08:17 AM - 1 comment