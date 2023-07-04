April 03, 2023

Rays Make Don Zimmer First Inductee in Team's Hall of Fame: Baseball lifer Don Zimmer joined the Tampa Bay Rays in 2004 as a special advisor and went on to serve in that role for 11 years, his longest stint with any team over 66 years in baseball. Now he has become the first to be inducted into the Rays' new franchise hall of fame, nine years after he died. “The Rays hiring him, I think it made his lifetime longer,” said his wife Soot, 92.

