February 22, 2023

College football officials considering these rule changes to shorten games, limit 'exposures' for athletes: A convergence of issues has compelled the game's stakeholders to consider more seriously limiting "exposures," the number of plays per game that athletes are on the field. The intent is not necessarily to shorten game lengths but rather protect players' health.
I see a potential spot for some shady "game management" if there is no timeout after a 1st down. Home team leading in the 4th quarter -- not late in the quarter, but after halfway -- and the chain gang gets very clumsy in handling the chains. Get an extra 5 or 10 seconds on 3 1st downs, and you have taken away 2 or more offensive plays from the visitors. Think a coach or 2 hasn't thought of this?
posted by Howard_T at 09:22 PM on February 23, 2023