December 18, 2022

Update on Grant Wahl's Death: An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.

posted by NoMich to soccer at 08:13 PM - 4 comments