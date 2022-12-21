December 18, 2022

Update on Grant Wahl's Death: An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner's Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.
The autopsy result has me scared. I was diagnosed with an aortic aneurism in the stomach about 6 months ago. The vascular surgeon said it was not quite large enough to do anything about, but I will see him after the new year to have it looked at again. If it has grown, they already have picked out the femoral artery to use as a pathway to inserting a stent. Sounds like a 'fun' procedure, but the surgeon says it's not at all difficult. Evidently Grant Wahl's aneurism was located in or near the heart, so even a small rupture would have taken immediate effect. Mine would give me some warning and time to get attention.
posted by Howard_T at 04:25 PM on December 19, 2022
I'm glad he wasn't murdered. It is still a crying shame that he's gone. What a World Cup final he could've sent me an email about on Sunday afternoon.
Good luck on that surgery, Howard. That would make me nervous too.
posted by rcade at 07:37 PM on December 19, 2022
Good luck in the new year, Howard
posted by NoMich at 08:53 PM on December 19, 2022
Maybe I need to revise my stance on coincidences.
posted by Goyoucolts at 01:38 AM on December 19, 2022