NBA Draft Pick Retires at 22 Due to Anxiety: Tyrell Terry, chosen by the Dallas Mavericks as the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has retired from the sport because of extreme anxiety. In an Instagram post yesterday, Terry described himself "struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry."
01:07 PM
Severe anxiety is a serious illness. I'm glad he is taking steps to improve his life.
Expectations on him had to be so much lower after being released by the Mavericks and Grizzlies. Playing in the G-League should have been a good place for him to grow as a player.
But if even that league was causing him problems, it's probably a good idea for him to pursue a different career.
posted by rcade at 01:10 PM on December 16, 2022