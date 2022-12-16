December 16, 2022

NBA Draft Pick Retires at 22 Due to Anxiety: Tyrell Terry, chosen by the Dallas Mavericks as the 31st overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has retired from the sport because of extreme anxiety. In an Instagram post yesterday, Terry described himself "struggling to take normal breaths because of the rock that would sit on my chest that seemed to weigh more than I could carry."

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:07 PM - 1 comment