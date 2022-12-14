December 14, 2022

The NBA's new awards and trophies: The NBA revamped its awards to rename and redesign trophies after some of the best players in league history. (More inside)
The Michael Jordan Trophy: Awarded to the NBA Most Valuable Player
The Jerry West Trophy: Awarded to the NBA Clutch Player of the Year
The Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy: Awarded to the NBA Defensive Player of the Year
The Wilt Chamberlain Trophy: Awarded to the NBA Rookie of the Year
The John Havlicek Trophy: Awarded to the NBA Sixth Man of the Year
The George Mikan Trophy: Awarded to the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year
