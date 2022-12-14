College Football Coach Mike Leach Dies Suddenly at 61: Leach's coaching history was not without controversy, but he did have advice on marriage and was a candy afficionado.
posted by NoMich to football at 10:05 AM - 1 comment
He had a whole second career ahead of him as a latter day Madden.
posted by beaverboard at 11:17 AM on December 13, 2022
